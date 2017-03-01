BRIEF-Buenaventura Qtrly loss per share $1.60

March 1 Compania De Minas Buenaventura Saa

* Buenaventura announces q4 and twelve month 2016 results

* Qtrly ebitda from direct operations was us$80.4 million compared to us$19.6 million reported in 4q15

* All in sustaining cost decreased 11% in 4q16 to $846/oz compared to q4 2015

* Dividend payment of us$ 0.057 per share/ads will be declared

* Qtrly total revenues $287.1 million versus $235.1 million

* Qtrly consolidated gold production 86,803 oz versus 90,490 oz

* Qtrly consolidated silver production 6.6 million oz versus 6.7 million oz

* Qtrly loss per share $1.60