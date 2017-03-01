BRIEF-Buenaventura Qtrly loss per share $1.60

Banks give European stocks stability, autos driven lower by Fiat
* Dixons, Britvic rise after results (Adds details, closing prices)
March 1 Compania De Minas Buenaventura Saa
* Buenaventura announces q4 and twelve month 2016 results
* Qtrly ebitda from direct operations was us$80.4 million compared to us$19.6 million reported in 4q15
* All in sustaining cost decreased 11% in 4q16 to $846/oz compared to q4 2015
* Dividend payment of us$ 0.057 per share/ads will be declared
* Qtrly total revenues $287.1 million versus $235.1 million
* Qtrly consolidated gold production 86,803 oz versus 90,490 oz
* Qtrly consolidated silver production 6.6 million oz versus 6.7 million oz
* Qtrly loss per share $1.60 Further company coverage:
* Dixons, Britvic rise after results (Adds details, closing prices)
NEW YORK, May 24 French bank BNP Paribas on Wednesday agreed to pay $350 million to New York’s banking regulator to resolve a probe of misconduct in its foreign exchange business.
May 24 Activist investor Daniel Loeb's Third Point LLC said Dow Chemical and DuPont could create $20 billion in additional shareholder value by tweaking their plan to split into three companies following the merger.