版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 12日 星期五 21:35 BJT

BRIEF-Buffalo Coal reports Q1 headline profit per share 0.01 cents

May 12 Buffalo Coal Corp:

* Q1 revenue 171.4 million rand versus 142.5 million rand year ago

* Q1 profit before income tax 5.3 million rand versus loss of 11.2 million rand year ago

* Q1 headline profit per share 0.01 cents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐