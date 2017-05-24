版本:
BRIEF-Buffalo Wild Wings comments on ISS report

May 24 Buffalo Wild Wings Inc :

* Buffalo Wild Wings comments on ISS report

* If shareholders follow ISS' recommendation, there will be only 1 independent director on co's board who served for longer than 8 months

* Issued statement in response to ISS report regarding election of directors to co's board at co's 2017 annual meeting of shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
