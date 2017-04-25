BRIEF-Buffalo Wild Wings comments on Marcato's criticism of co's proxy materials

BRIEF-Bunge says not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture or Glencore
* Not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture limited or Glencore Plc
April 25 Buffalo Wild Wings Inc:
* Buffalo Wild Wings comments on Marcato's criticism of Buffalo Wild Wings' proxy materials
* Says affirms data in its proxy statement is accurate and sec compliant
* Buffalo Wild Wings-to calculate its total return comparison graph, co retained third party, research data group inc
* Buffalo Wild Wings Inc - company recommends shareholders vote "for" each of buffalo wild wings' nine nominees
* Buffalo Wild Wings- Marcato capital management has claimed that buffalo wild wings proxy statement contains an "erroneous" total return comparison graph Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 23 Shares in Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA stormed higher on Tuesday, helped by bargain-hunting and speculation about potential takeover interest, after earlier falling on concern about the company's role in a corruption scandal.
SAO PAULO, May 23 A Brazil appeals court on Tuesday ruled that a driver working for Uber via its ride-hailing app is not an employee of the San Francisco-based company and therefore not entitled to workers' benefits, overturning an earlier lower court decision.