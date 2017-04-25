BRIEF-Buffalo Wild Wings comments on Marcato's criticism of co's proxy materials

April 25 Buffalo Wild Wings Inc:

* Buffalo Wild Wings comments on Marcato's criticism of Buffalo Wild Wings' proxy materials

* Says affirms data in its proxy statement is accurate and sec compliant

* Buffalo Wild Wings-to calculate its total return comparison graph, co retained third party, research data group inc

* Buffalo Wild Wings Inc - company recommends shareholders vote "for" each of buffalo wild wings' nine nominees

* Buffalo Wild Wings- Marcato capital management has claimed that buffalo wild wings proxy statement contains an "erroneous" total return comparison graph