BRIEF-Buffalo Wild Wings launches company refranchising program

Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 19 Buffalo Wild Wings Inc :
* Buffalo Wild Wings launches company refranchising program
* Now offering for sale certain of its company-owned restaurants
* Buffalo Wild Wings Inc- Company has selected 83 restaurants to be refranchised
* Sale is part of company's on-going portfolio optimization process
* Says effective immediately, Cypress is entertaining requests and contacting parties regarding participation in process
* Buffalo Wild Wings - Restaurants to be refranchised in regions of Canada, Central And Eastern Pennsylvania, Northeast U.S., South Texas, Washington, D.C. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.