BRIEF-Buffalo Wild Wings Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.44

April 26 Buffalo Wild Wings Inc:

* Buffalo Wild Wings, Inc. Announces first quarter earnings per share of $1.25 and adjusted earnings per share of $1.44

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.44

* Q1 earnings per share $1.25

* Q1 revenue rose 5.2 percent to $534.8 million

* Q1 same store sales rose 0.5 percent

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $5.45 to $5.90

* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $5.20 to $5.50

* Buffalo wild wings inc sees cost savings of $40 to $50 million by end of 2018

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $5.76 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Buffalo Wild Wings Inc - qtrly same-store sales increased 0.5% at company-owned restaurants

* Buffalo wild wings inc sees share repurchases of $450 to $500 million in fy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: