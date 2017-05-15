版本:
BRIEF-Buffalo Wild Wings "urges" shareholders to vote for co's director nominees

May 15 Buffalo Wild Wings Inc

* Buffalo Wild Wings mails letter to shareholders underscoring merits of prudent approach to portfolio management

* Buffalo Wild Wings Inc - "urges" shareholders to vote for each of co's director nominees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
