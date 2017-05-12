版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 13日 星期六 04:33 BJT

BRIEF-Buhler Industries Q2 loss per share $0.01

May 12 Buhler Industries Inc:

* Buhler industries reports 2nd quarter earnings

* Q2 revenue c$79.5 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.01

* "sales for 2017 are expected to be up slightly over 2016 sales" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐