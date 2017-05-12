BRIEF-Buhler Industries Q2 loss per share $0.01

BRIEF-Savanna Energy Services says shareholders approve amalgamation with unit of Total Energy Services
* Savanna Energy Services Corp. announces shareholder approval of amalgamation with subsidiary of Total Energy Services Inc.
May 12 Buhler Industries Inc:
* Buhler industries reports 2nd quarter earnings
* Q2 revenue c$79.5 million
* Qtrly loss per share $0.01
* "sales for 2017 are expected to be up slightly over 2016 sales" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Instagram stories crushes Snapchat with 250 million daily active users - CNBC
MEXICO CITY, June 20 Magenta Infraestructura will offer some 19.6 billion pesos ($1.1 billion) to buy 42 percent of shares in OHL Mexico, a unit of Spanish builder Mexico, in a tender offer, OHL Mexico said in a statement on Tuesday.