BRIEF-Build-A-Bear Workshop Q1 earnings per share $0.17

April 27 Build-a-bear Workshop Inc:
* Build-a-bear Workshop Inc reports consolidated comparable
sales and profit in line with guidance with first quarter fiscal
2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.17
* Q1 revenue $90.6 million versus $95 million
* Q1 same store sales fell 8.1 percent
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.17
* Says company remains on track to have about 20 additional
locations remodeled into this format in 2017
* Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc - co continues to expect
existing franchisees to open about 10 stores and to expand into
additional countries in fiscal 2017
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.03, revenue view $87.5
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Build-A-Bear- significant movement in British pound
sterling relative to USD from referendum vote continues to
negatively affect revenue, pre-tax income
