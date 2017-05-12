版本:
2017年 5月 12日

BRIEF-Build-A-Bear Workshop says board elected Coleman Peterson to serve as interim non-executive chairman

May 12 Build-a-bear Workshop Inc

* Build-A-Bear workshop inc - board elected coleman peterson to serve as interim non-executive chairman - sec filing

* Build-A-Bear workshop inc - board reduced size of board from eight to seven members, all effective may 12, 2017 Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2pFg4rF) Further company coverage:
