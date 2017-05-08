版本:
BRIEF-Builders FirstSource Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.11

May 8 Builders Firstsource Inc:

* Builders FirstSource reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.11

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.03

* Q1 sales $1.5 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.49 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
