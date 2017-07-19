FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
14 小时前
BRIEF-Bunge details $250 mln competitiveness program
调查：美联储料在9月宣布缩减资产负债表 并于第四季升息
分析：把脉金融开活血化瘀药方 支撑中国实体经济行稳致远
新闻稿：亚投行获"AAA/A-1+"评级 展望稳定--标普
2017年7月19日 / 晚上8点39分 / 14 小时前

BRIEF-Bunge details $250 mln competitiveness program

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

July 19 (Reuters) - Bunge Ltd:

* Bunge details $250 million competitiveness program and provides update on second quarter performance

* Bunge ltd - company will be reducing its 2018 total capex spend from a previously announced $750 million to $650 million.

* Bunge ltd - ‍company expects competitiveness program to provide modest benefits to 2017 earnings​

* Bunge ltd - ‍approximately $100 million of savings are anticipated to be realized in 2018 and $180 million in 2019​

* Bunge ltd - ‍program, which has been discussed over past several quarters, will reduce overhead costs by approximately $250 million once fully implemented​

* Bunge ltd - ‍expects q2 2017 adjusted earnings to be modestly profitable

* Bunge - ‍program to rationalize bunge's cost structure and reengineer way it operates, reducing overhead costs by about $250 million once fully implemented​

* Bunge ltd - expects total non-recurring charges associated with program to be 0.8-1.2x of targeted savings, most of which are expected to be cash charges spread over next 2-1/2 yrs

* Bunge ltd - ‍"market conditions during q2 were challenging, driven by unprecedented farmer retention in south america"​

* Bunge ltd - ‍announced that it expects q2 2017 adjusted earnings to be modestly profitable, but below low end of range of analyst estimates​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

