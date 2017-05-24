版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 25日 星期四 05:07 BJT

BRIEF-Bunge increase in regular quarterly common share cash dividend

May 24 Bunge Ltd

* Bunge Ltd says quarterly cash dividend of $1.21875per share on its 4.875% cumulative convertible perpetual preference shares

* Bunge Limited increases quarterly dividend on common shares and declares dividends on preference shares

* Bunge Ltd - increase in company's regular quarterly common share cash dividend, from $0.42 to $0.46 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
