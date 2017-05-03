BRIEF-Bunge Q1 adjusted EPS from cont ops $0.35

BRIEF-Servicenow prices $750 million of 0% convertible senior notes due 2022
May 3 Bunge Ltd:
* Bunge reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.31
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 net sales $11,121 million versus $8,916 million
* Expect solid earnings growth in 2017
* Agribusiness impacted by delayed farmer selling in quarter
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations $0.35
* In agribusiness, expect improvement in 2017 from last year's results
* Slow pace of farmer selling in South America "compressed margins" in agribusiness and led to a lower than expected Q1
* Q1 revenue view $8.90 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* "In oilseeds, product demand is strong and in line with our long term projections"
* In food & ingredients, expect edible oils to continue to show strong year-over-year improvement in 2017 on higher volumes and margins
* Sees year-over-year earnings growth in 2017, although below company's prior expectations
* In fertilizer, expect 2017 EBIT of approximately $25 million
* Delivered $22 million of cost savings in q1 and are on track to achieve $100 million of benefits in 2017
* Have reduced expected capex spend by $50 million to a range of $700 million to $750 million in 2017
* Higher oilseed processing results in China, due to improved margins and volumes, offset lower crush results in U.S. for agribusiness in quarter
* Adjusting full-year 2017 EBIT range for agribusiness to $800 million to $925 million, weighted to second half of year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Brightpath's successful operations and newly opened centres drive 57.3% growth in quarterly revenue and 133% increase in funds from operations
TOKYO, May 24 Asian shares edged lower in early trade on Wednesday, while the Australian dollar and the offshore Chinese yuan slipped after Moody's cut its sovereign credit rating on China.