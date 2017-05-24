版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 24日 星期三 08:17 BJT

BRIEF-Bunge says not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture or Glencore

May 23 Bunge Ltd

* Bunge issues statement

* Not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture limited or Glencore Plc

* Committed to continuing to execute its global agri-foods strategy and pursuing opportunities for driving growth and value creation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐