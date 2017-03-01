版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 1日 星期三 15:50 BJT

BRIEF-Bunzl to acquire U.S-based Diversified Distribution Systems

March 1 Bunzl Plc

* Entered into an agreement to acquire Diversified Distribution Systems, LLC (DDS) in US Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
