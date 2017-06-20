版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 21日 星期三

BRIEF-Bureau Veritas acquires California Code Check

June 20 BUREAU VERITAS SA:

* REG-BUREAU VERITAS EXPANDS ITS CONSTRUCTION SERVICES WITH THE ACQUISITION OF CALIFORNIA CODE CHECK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
