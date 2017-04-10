BRIEF-Burkhalter Holding FY sales at CHF 512.6 million

April 10 Burkhalter Holding AG:

* FY operating result (EBIT) was 44.2 million Swiss francs ($43.80 million)(previous year 42.3 million francs, up by 4.6%), group profit was 36.5 million Swiss francs(previous year 34.8 million francs, up by 4.9%)

* FY sales came in at 512.6 million Swiss francs (previous year 509.7 million francs, up by 0.6%).

* Financial success of burkhalter group will allow board of directors to ask shareholders' meeting on 19 May 2017 to approve a dividend of 5.50 francs(previous year 5.25 francs) per share

* Management assumes that slight improvements in operating activities can be expected again in current year