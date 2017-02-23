版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 23日 星期四

BRIEF-Butterfield announces pricing of secondary offering

Feb 23 Bank Of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd :

* Butterfield announces pricing of secondary offering

* Says secondary offering priced at $31.75per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
