瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 4月 11日 星期二 14:08 BJT

BRIEF-BV Holding Q1 profit up at CHF 2.9 million

April 11 BV Holding AG:

* Q1 profit of 2.9 million Swiss francs ($2.88 million) versus 1.7 million Swiss francs year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0086 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
