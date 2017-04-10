BRIEF-BVF Inc reports 18.3 pct passive stake in Bioline RX Ltd

BRIEF-Onemain announces proposed offering of additional senior notes
* Subsidiary proposing to offer up to $500 million aggregate principal amount of 6.125% senior notes due 2022
April 10 Bioline RX Ltd:
* BVF Inc reports 18.3 percent passive stake in Bioline RX Ltd as on March 31, 2017 Source text:(bit.ly/2p0kRot) Further company coverage:
CHICAGO, May 24 United Continental Holdings Inc executives faced disgruntled company and contracted employees at its annual shareholders meeting on Wednesday as the airline tried to repair its public image damaged by recent customer relations fiascos.
* The fed is likely to deliver a rate hike in June, despite quiet May minutes