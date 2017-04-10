版本:
BRIEF-BVF Inc reports 18.3 pct passive stake in Bioline RX Ltd

April 10 Bioline RX Ltd:

* BVF Inc reports 18.3 percent passive stake in Bioline RX Ltd as on March 31, 2017 Source text:(bit.ly/2p0kRot) Further company coverage:
