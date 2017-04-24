版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 25日 星期二

BRIEF-BWX Technologies awarded $76 mln contract

April 24 BWX Technologies Inc:

* BWXT awarded $76 million contract to manufacture common missile compartment tube assemblies for submarines

* BWX Technologies - unit BWXT nuclear operations group awarded contract to manufacture cmc tube assemblies for columbia class nuclear submarines Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
