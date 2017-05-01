BRIEF-BWX Technologies Q1 earnings per share $0.55

May 1 BWX Technologies Inc:

* BWX Technologies announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.55

* Q1 revenue rose 17 percent to $428.2 million

* Reaffirms FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share view $1.85 to $1.95

* Reaffirms FY 2017 gaap earnings per share view $1.85 to $1.95

* Increases quarterly dividend by 22 percent to $0.11per share

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.94 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.46, revenue view $391.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* BWX Technologies-beyond 2017,continue to anticipate an eps cagr in low double digits over next 3-5 years, 2017 segment guidance provided remains unchanged Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: