BRIEF-BWX Technologies Q1 earnings per share $0.55

BRIEF-Apple Hospitality REIT board approves extension until july 2018 of company's share repurchase program
* Board approved extension until july 2018 of company's existing share repurchase program - SEC filing
May 1 BWX Technologies Inc:
* BWX Technologies announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.55
* Q1 revenue rose 17 percent to $428.2 million
* Reaffirms FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share view $1.85 to $1.95
* Reaffirms FY 2017 gaap earnings per share view $1.85 to $1.95
* Increases quarterly dividend by 22 percent to $0.11per share
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.94 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.46, revenue view $391.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* BWX Technologies-beyond 2017,continue to anticipate an eps cagr in low double digits over next 3-5 years, 2017 segment guidance provided remains unchanged Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* On March 31, A German patent court acknowledged receipt of nullity actions filed by co challenging validity of EP1428225 and DE 1020066043668
* Anadarko Petroleum agreed to settle Western Gas Partners' deferred purchase price obligation for DBJV for $37.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: