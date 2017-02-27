BRIEF-BWX Technologies sees FY 2017 revenue $1.6 bln to $1.7 bln

Feb 27 BWX Technologies Inc:

* BWX Technologies announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.85 to $1.95 excluding items

* Q4 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.46 from continuing operations

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.34

* Q4 revenue rose 11 percent to $403.9 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $1.6 billion to $1.7 billion

* BWX Technologies Inc sees 2017 capital expenditures to a range of $95 million to $105 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.38, revenue view $367.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* On Feb. 24, board authorized repurchase of up to $150 million of additional shares over a 3 year period ending on Feb. 24, 2020

* Sees 2017 corporate unallocated spend of $15 million to $20 million

* Bwx technologies inc -expects to achieve consolidated revenues between $1.60 billion and $1.70 billion in 2017

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.85, revenue view $1.64 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

"beyond 2017, we anticipate an EPS CAGR in low double digits over next 3-5 years"