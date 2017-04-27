版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 28日 星期五 05:15 BJT

BRIEF-BWX Technologies subsidiary receives award of $141.7 mln in contract options

April 27 BWX Technologies Inc-

* BWXT subsidiary awarded $141.7 million in contract options from naval nuclear propulsion program

* BWX Technologies Inc - u.s. Naval nuclear propulsion program exercised contract options in q1 2017 with bwxt's unit totaling about $141.7 million

* BWX Technologies Inc - work under these contracts has already commenced, and vast majority of it will be completed during remainder of 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐