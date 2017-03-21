版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 21日 星期二 20:13 BJT

BRIEF-C-Com satellite systems Q4 revenue rises 29.2% to $2.9 mln

March 21 C-Com Satellite Systems Inc

* Results for Q4 saw revenues increase by 29.2% to $2.9 million when compared with results from same period last year

* Qtrly net after tax profit increased 59.0% to $666,296 compared with same period last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐