BRIEF-C-Com satellite systems Q4 revenue rises 29.2% to $2.9 mln

BRIEF-Medicure qtrly loss per share C$0.33
* Medicure reports financial results for quarter ended march 31, 2017
March 21 C-Com Satellite Systems Inc
* Results for Q4 saw revenues increase by 29.2% to $2.9 million when compared with results from same period last year
* Qtrly net after tax profit increased 59.0% to $666,296 compared with same period last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Medicure reports financial results for quarter ended march 31, 2017
* Csp inc. Reports second-quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
* Spark energy inc - has authorized a share buyback program of up to $50 million of spark class a common stock