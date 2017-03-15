BRIEF-C R Bard CEO Timothy Ring's FY 2016 compensation $12.63 mln vs $11.74 mln in FY 2015

BRIEF-BMO seeing evidence of softening in Toronto housing market
* Bank of montreal says starting to see signs in toronto that there will be a softening in housing market Further company coverage: (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)
March 15 C R Bard Inc
* Ceo timothy ring's fy 2016 total compensation $12.63 million versus $11.74 million in fy 2015 - sec filing
* Coo john weiland's fy 2016 total compensation $7.1 million versus $6.92 million in fy 2015
* Cfo christopher holland's fy 2016 total compensation $3.95 million versus $3.65 million in fy 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ABUJA, May 24 Nigeria's government wants to resolve a labour dispute between Exxon Mobil Corp and unions in the oil-rich Niger Delta region, a minister said on Wednesday.
* First Eagle Investment Management LLC reports a 8.11 percent passive stake in Identiv Inc as of May 19, 2017 - sec filing Source text : [ID:http://bit.ly/2rReLsd] Further company coverage: