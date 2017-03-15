版本:
2017年 3月 16日

BRIEF-C R Bard CEO Timothy Ring's FY 2016 compensation $12.63 mln vs $11.74 mln in FY 2015

March 15 C R Bard Inc

* Ceo timothy ring's fy 2016 total compensation $12.63 million versus $11.74 million in fy 2015 - sec filing

* Coo john weiland's fy 2016 total compensation $7.1 million versus $6.92 million in fy 2015

* Cfo christopher holland's fy 2016 total compensation $3.95 million versus $3.65 million in fy 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
