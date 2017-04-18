BRIEF-C-RAD sells SIGRT solution to Miami Cancer Institute

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
April 18 C-Rad AB:
* MIAMI CANCER INSTITUTE DECIDES FOR C-RAD'S SIGRT SOLUTION FOR THEIR NEW PROTON CENTER IN MIAMI, FLORIDA
* ORDER AMOUNTS TO A TOTAL OF ABOUT SEK 7.5 MILLION AND INCLUDES DELIVERY OF SYSTEMS AND A SERVICE CONTRACT FOR A PERIOD OF FIVE YEARS
* IT IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE DELIVERY AND INSTALLATION IN Q2
* PROJECT IS BOOKED AS ORDER INTAKE IN Q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.