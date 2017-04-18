版本:
BRIEF-C-RAD sells SIGRT solution to Miami Cancer Institute

April 18 C-Rad AB:

* MIAMI CANCER INSTITUTE DECIDES FOR C-RAD'S SIGRT SOLUTION FOR THEIR NEW PROTON CENTER IN MIAMI, FLORIDA

* ORDER AMOUNTS TO A TOTAL OF ABOUT SEK 7.5 MILLION AND INCLUDES DELIVERY OF SYSTEMS AND A SERVICE CONTRACT FOR A PERIOD OF FIVE YEARS

* IT IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE DELIVERY AND INSTALLATION IN Q2

* PROJECT IS BOOKED AS ORDER INTAKE IN Q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
