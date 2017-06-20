版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 20日 星期二 21:14 BJT

BRIEF-C2FO announces 5-yr partnership extension with Tech Data Corp

June 20 C2FO:

* C2FO announces five-year global partnership extension with Tech Data Corporation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
