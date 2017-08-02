FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
18 小时前
BRIEF-CA Technologies Q1 adj earnings per share $0.61
#汇率调查
#中美关系
#海航
#美俄关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
特朗普签署对俄制裁法案 莫斯科称之为“全面贸易战”
美俄关系
特朗普签署对俄制裁法案 莫斯科称之为“全面贸易战”
数据观测：7月中国通胀预计持稳 工业运行下行压力较大
中国财经
数据观测：7月中国通胀预计持稳 工业运行下行压力较大
焦点：美国参议院两党议员罕见同调 支持特朗普对中国发起贸易调查
深度分析
焦点：美国参议院两党议员罕见同调 支持特朗普对中国发起贸易调查
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月2日 / 晚上8点22分 / 18 小时前

BRIEF-CA Technologies Q1 adj earnings per share $0.61

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 2 (Reuters) - CA Inc:

* CA technologies reports first quarter fiscal year 2018 results

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.61

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.42

* Q1 revenue $1.025 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.01 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2018 gaap earnings per share $1.70 to $1.76

* Sees fy 2018 non-gaap earnings per share $2.42 to $2.48

* Fy2018 earnings per share view $2.38, revenue view $4.14 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ca inc sees ‍fiscal 2018 total revenue to increase approximately 4 percent as reported and in constant currency​

* Ca inc sees fiscal 2018 ‍cash flow to increase in a range of 1 percent to 5 percent as reported and flat to 4 percent in constant currency​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below