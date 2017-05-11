BRIEF-CA Technologies Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.38

May 11 CA Inc:

* CA Technologies reports fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2017 results

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.38

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.54

* Qtrly total revenue $1,012 million versus $1,009 million

* Sees fy 2018 non-gaap earnings per share $2.35 to $2.40 from continuing operations

* Ca inc sees fy 2018 total revenue to increase in a range of 2 percent to 3 percent translates to reported revenue of $4.12 billion to $4.17 billion

* Ca inc sees fy 2018 gaap diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $1.67 to $1.72

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.49, revenue view $995.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2018 earnings per share view $2.45, revenue view $4.02 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S