BRIEF-CA Technologies to acquire Veracode

* CA Technologies to acquire Veracode, a leading SAAS-based
secure devops platform provider
* Deal for approximately $614 million in cash
* Acquisition will add two to three percentage points of
revenue, both as reported and in constant currency
* Fiscal year 2018 total revenue is expected to increase in
range of 1 percent to 3 percent as reported, or 2 percent to 4
percent in constant currency
* Says transaction will be accretive to net income in fiscal
year 2020
* Fiscal year 2018 gaap operating margins are expected to be
in range of 26 percent to 27 percent
* Fiscal year 2018 total revenue is expected to increase in
range of 1 percent to 3 percent as reported, assuming
transaction closes in early april
* Expect deal to have a modestly adverse impact on GAAP and
non-GAAP earnings per share, and cash flow from operations, in
FY 2018, 2019
* Fiscal year 2018 non-GAAP operating margins are expected
to be approximately 36 percent
* Combination of acquisition-related expenses and
adjustments plus structurally lower margin profile of saas
business model, expected to impact 2018 , 2019 results
