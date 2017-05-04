BRIEF-Cabela’s announces Q1 EPS $0.28

May 4 Cabela's Inc

* Cabela’s announces first quarter 2017 results

* For quarter, consolidated comparable store sales decreased 8.9 pct and U.S. comparable store sales decreased 9.1 pct

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.40

* Q1 earnings per share $0.28

* Q1 same store sales fell 8.9 percent

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue $834.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $860.2 million

* Merchandise gross margin decreased by 80 basis points in quarter to 31.4 pct compared to 32.2 pct in same quarter a year ago

"disappointed with our merchandise sales in Q1"