版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 26日 星期一 18:20 BJT

BRIEF-Cabela's says waiting period extended to enable FTC staff to brief commissioners on merger

June 26 Cabela's Inc

* Cabela's-Bass Pro informed co it agreed to timing deal with FTC under which it will extend waiting period under Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust until July 5

* Cabela's - extention of waiting period to enable ftc staff to brief FTC commissioners on merger, to address any questions FTC commissioners may have Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2rSKngH) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐