BRIEF-Cabela's says waiting period extended to enable FTC staff to brief commissioners on merger

June 26 Cabela's Inc

* Cabela's-Bass Pro informed co it agreed to timing deal with FTC under which it will extend waiting period under Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust until July 5

* Cabela's - extention of waiting period to enable ftc staff to brief FTC commissioners on merger, to address any questions FTC commissioners may have Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2rSKngH) Further company coverage: