BRIEF-Cable Car Capital reports 6.3 pct stake in Insignia Systems as of March 3 - SEC filing

BRIEF-Lifewatch: Biotelemetry announces extension of main offer period for public offer
* LIFEWATCH AG: BIOTELEMETRY, INC. ANNOUNCES EXTENSION OF THE MAIN OFFER PERIOD FOR PUBLIC OFFER FOR LIFEWATCH AG
March 13 Insignia Systems Inc
* Cable Car Capital LLC reports 6.3 percent stake in insignia Systems Inc as of March 3 - SEC filing
* Cable Car Capital LLC says purchased the securities of the Insignia Systems in the belief that such securities are undervalued
* Cable Car Capital LLC says has previously expressed concerns regarding the Insignia Systems' corporate governance to current and former board members
* Cable Car Capital - expects to engage discussions with Insignia Systems' management, board to propose or consider, among other things, potential business combinations and strategic alternatives
* Cable Car Capital LLC says intends to recommend one or more individuals whom Insignia Systems may consider nominating for the board Source text: (bit.ly/2lUf6en) Further company coverage:
* Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal rules out merger with Anglo American- FT Source http://on.ft.com/2qbGCpO
* Oncolytics Biotech Inc says public offering of 14.3 million units priced at C$0.70/unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: