版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 4日 星期四 07:11 BJT

BRIEF-Cable One names Michael Bowker Chief Operating Officer

May 3 Cable One Inc

* Cable One promotes Michael Bowker to chief operating officer effective May 2, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐