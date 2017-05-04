版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 4日 星期四 18:44 BJT

BRIEF-Cable One reports Q1 EPS $5.80

May 4 Cable One Inc

* Cable One reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 revenue $207.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $220.6 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $5.80

* Q1 earnings per share view $5.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
