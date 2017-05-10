版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 11日 星期四 05:35 BJT

BRIEF-Cabot Corp board increases dividend

May 10 Cabot Corp

* Cabot Corporation board increases dividend

* Cabot Corp - Announced a quarterly dividend on company's common stock of $0.315 per share

* Cabot Corp - dividend represents a 5 percent increase from previous dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐