BRIEF-Cabot Corp board increases dividend

Nikkei edges down on uptick in yen, weaker mining stocks
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit
May 10 Cabot Corp
* Cabot Corporation board increases dividend
* Cabot Corp - Announced a quarterly dividend on company's common stock of $0.315 per share
* Cabot Corp - dividend represents a 5 percent increase from previous dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit
* Tesla hires Andrej Karpathy as director of AI and autopilot vision, reporting directly to Elon Musk - Tesla spokesperson
* Woodside says Senegal govt confirms firm's participation (Recasts on request for arbitration, adds detail)