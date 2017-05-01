BRIEF-Cabot Corp Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.87

BRIEF-Apple Hospitality REIT board approves extension until july 2018 of company's share repurchase program
* Board approved extension until july 2018 of company's existing share repurchase program - SEC filing
May 1 Cabot Corp
* Cabot Corp reports second quarter fiscal 2017 results
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.87
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.85 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share $1.18
* Cabot Corp says Q2 net sales $678 million versus $568 million
* Says "remain focused on delivering a strong second half of fiscal year"
* Cabot Corp - sees purification solutions benefit from volume growth in Q3, offset by inventory drawdowns and costs associated with turnaround activities
* Says this year, expect to be toward high end of the annual adjusted EPS growth range of 7 percent to 10 percent
* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
