1 天前
BRIEF-Cabot Corp Q3 earnings per share $0.71
2017年8月1日 / 晚上9点35分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Cabot Corp Q3 earnings per share $0.71

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Cabot Corp

* Cabot Corp reports third quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.81

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.85 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share $0.71

* Cabot Corp - qtrly net sales $ ‍705​ million versus $621 million

* Q3 revenue view $665.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cabot Corp- ‍"reinforcement materials will continue to generate strong results, although we expect to see modestly higher fixed costs in q4"​

* Cabot Corp- ‍"purification solutions is expected to benefit from seasonal volume growth and lower fixed costs in Q4"​

* Cabot Corp- ‍"remain focused" on growing annual adjusted eps by 7-10% over time and expect to be toward high end of that range this year​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

