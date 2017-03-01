版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 1日 星期三

BRIEF-Cabot expands manufacturing capabilities for Elastomer composites at Cabot's plant in Port Dickson

March 1 Cabot Corp

* Cabot Corp - expand its manufacturing capabilities for elastomer composites at Cabot's plant in Port Dickson, Malaysia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
