BRIEF-Cabot Microelectronics Corp increases quarterly cash dividend

March 7 Cabot Microelectronics Corp

* Cabot Microelectronics Corporation increases quarterly cash dividend

* Increases quarterly cash dividend by 11 percent to $0.20per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
