BRIEF-Cabot Oil & Gas CEO Dan Dinges' 2016 total compensation was $11.3 mln

BRIEF-QuintilesIMS announces launch of secondary public offering
* Quintilesims announces launch of secondary public offering, repurchase of common stock and increase in share buyback authorization
March 21 Cabot Oil & Gas Corp -
* CEO Dan Dinges' FY 2016 total compensation $11.3 million versus $9.0 million in FY 2015 - SEC filing
* CFO Scott C. Schroeder total compensation in 2016 was $5.2 million versus $4.2 million in 2015 Source text: [bit.ly/2n4RIIo] Further company coverage:
* Colony northstar, inc. Announces redemption of 8.75% series a cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred stock
* Commercial vehicle group inc says on may 24, 2017, company concluded that it will keep monona facility open - sec filing