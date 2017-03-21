版本:
2017年 3月 22日

BRIEF-Cabot Oil & Gas CEO Dan Dinges' 2016 total compensation was $11.3 mln

March 21 Cabot Oil & Gas Corp -

* CEO Dan Dinges' FY 2016 total compensation $11.3 million versus $9.0 million in FY 2015 - SEC filing

* CFO Scott C. Schroeder total compensation in 2016 was $5.2 million versus $4.2 million in 2015 Source text: [bit.ly/2n4RIIo] Further company coverage:
