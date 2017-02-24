BRIEF-Cabot Oil & Gas reports Q4 loss per share $0.63

Feb 24 Cabot Oil & Gas Corp
* Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation announces fourth quarter and
full-year 2016 results, reports five percent proved reserves
growth to 8.6 tcfe, provides marcellus eur update
* Q4 earnings per share $0.01 excluding items
* Q4 loss per share $0.63
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Cabot Oil & Gas Corp - qtrly equivalent production in q4
of 2016 was 164.2 bcfe
* Cabot Oil & Gas Corp - qtrly equivalent production
increased nine percent sequentially compared to q3 of 2016
* Cabot Oil & Gas Corp - provided Q1 2017 net production
guidance of 1,780 to 1,820 million cubic feet (MMCF) per day for
natural gas
* Cabot Oil & Gas - reiterated 2017 production growth
guidance range of 5 to 10 percent and initiated crude oil
production growth guidance of 15 percent
* Cabot Oil & Gas - Q1 2017 net production guidance of
10,000 to 10,500 bbls/day for crude oil and condensate; and
1,200 to 1,250 bbls per day for ngls
* Cabot Oil & Gas Corp - qtrly operating revenues $316.5
million versus $280.8 million
* Q4 revenue view $351.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Cabot Oil & Gas Corp - drilling, completion and facility
capital will account for approximately 94 percent of e&p budget
in 2017
* Cabot Oil & Gas Corp - expects to drill an additional 20
net wells (15 in eagle ford and 5 in marcellus) for total of 90
net wells drilled in 2017
* Cabot -Sees 2017 return to double-digit reserve growth as
co increases capital spending in anticipation of new takeaway
capacity out of marcellus shale
