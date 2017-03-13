版本:
BRIEF-Cachet Financial says co agreed to issue and sell to underwriters aggregate of 2.33 mln shares at discounted price of $4.185/shr

March 13 Cachet Financial Solutions Inc

* Cachet financial solutions inc - on march 10, 2017, co entered into an underwriting agreement with lake street capital markets, llc as underwriter

* Cachet financial- co agreed to issue and sell to underwriters aggregate of 2.33 million shares of common stock at discounted price of $4.185 per share Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2nh7vqh) Further company coverage:
