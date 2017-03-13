BRIEF-Cachet Financial says co agreed to issue and sell to underwriters aggregate of 2.33 mln shares at discounted price of $4.185/shr

BRIEF-Lifewatch: Biotelemetry announces extension of main offer period for public offer
March 13 Cachet Financial Solutions Inc
* Cachet financial solutions inc - on march 10, 2017, co entered into an underwriting agreement with lake street capital markets, llc as underwriter
* Cachet financial- co agreed to issue and sell to underwriters aggregate of 2.33 million shares of common stock at discounted price of $4.185 per share
* Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal rules out merger with Anglo American- FT Source http://on.ft.com/2qbGCpO
* Oncolytics Biotech Inc says public offering of 14.3 million units priced at C$0.70/unit