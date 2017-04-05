版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 6日 星期四 05:51 BJT

BRIEF-Cachet Financial Solutions files for resale of about 8 mln shares of co's common stock by selling stockholders - SEC filing

April 5 Cachet Financial Solutions Inc

* Files for resale of about 8 million shares of co's common stock by selling stockholders - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2nLH6ha) Further company coverage:
