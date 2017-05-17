版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 17日 星期三 20:18 BJT

BRIEF-CACI awarded $21 mln task order

May 17 Caci International Inc:

* CACI awarded $21 million task order to provide cyber security systems support to naval facilities engineering command

* Two-year task order, awarded under spawar integrated cyber operations contract vehicle, represents continuing business for CACI Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐