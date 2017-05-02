版本:
BRIEF-CACI awarded $349 mln in previously unannounced classified national security contracts

May 2 CACI International Inc

* Caci awarded $349 million in previously unannounced classified national security contracts

* Caci international inc says awards were made during company's first three quarters of fiscal year 2017, which ended march 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
