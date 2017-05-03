版本:
BRIEF-Caci International sees 2017 earnings per share $6.25-$6.49

May 3 Caci International Inc

* Caci reports results for its fiscal 2017 third quarter

* Q3 revenue $1.09 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.04 billion

* Caci International Inc says raises fy17 annual guidance

* Caci International Inc qtrly diluted earnings per share $1.61

* Caci International Inc sees 2017 revenue $4,275 million - $4,350 million

* Caci International Inc sees 2017 diluted earnings per share $6.25 - $6.49

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $6.39, revenue view $4.26 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
