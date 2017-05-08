版本:
BRIEF-Cadence Bancorporation Q1 EPS $0.35

May 8 Cadence Bancorp

* Cadence bancorporation reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.35

* Cadence bancorp - net interest income for q1 of 2017 was $74.8 million as compared to $67.3 million during same period in 2016

* Cadence bancorp - total assets were $9.7 billion at march 31, 2017, an increase of $719.5 million or 8.0% as compared to $9.0 billion as of march 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
